Captain Marvel launches in 270-degree panoramic screens today at Cineworld Milton Keynes

Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster Captain Marvel has been released today (Friday) in Milton Keynes' ScreenX cinema, Cineworld has announced.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theatre technology that provides a 270-degree panoramic view which projects onto three walls of the cinema.

Cineworld Milton Keynes is one of just eight cinemas across the UK exclusively showing the film.

So get closer to the action when Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel opens in ScreenX at Cineworld on today