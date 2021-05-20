Car-lifting strongman competition comes to Milton Keynes this weekend

Car-lifting competition, Auto Strongman, takes place in Milton Keynes this weekend on May 22-23, offering novices the chance to showcase their strength.

On Saturday, would-be strongmen will be challenged to deadlift cars, as one of five daunting tasks facing beginner lifters at this event at the MK11 music venue.

These novices will be put through the ringer, further challenges include trying to drag a seven-and-a-half-tonne truck, an overhead repetition contest, the ominous sounding Conan's Wheel, and an increasingly difficult sandbag challenge.

The Strongman Classic

Sunday's event will see intermediate lifters take on the same challenges, but at significantly higher weights and women's competitions. Entry is now closed, for daring novices, in total 30 men and women will compete over the two days.

The event has been organised by local gym, Champion Strength & Conditioning, based in Bletchley.

Tickets cost £25 for pre-entry and further payment information can be found here.

This event comes just one week prior to UK's Strongest Man, the premiere contest for tough men, which is being held at Stadium MK on May 29 to May 31.