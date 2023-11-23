Car transporter driver dies at scene of M1 collision between Northampton and Milton Keynes

The motorway was shut for a number of hours

A car transporter driver in his 40s died at the scene of a collision on the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes, police have confirmed.

The incident happened at around 2.05pm on Wednesday (November 22) between junction 14 and 15.

Police say a white Mercedes Sprinter car transporter collided with the central reservation between junctions for unknown reasons and sadly, the driver – a man in his 40s – died at the scene.

The M1 was closed between Junction 14 and 15. Photo: Motorway Cameras.

A force spokeswoman added: “As a result of the collision, one of the vehicles being transported – a BMW – became detached and collided with a bridge. Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved.”

The motorway was fully or partially closed for more than eight hours. The air ambulance was called, as well as other emergency services and National Highways officers.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision, or who may have seen the car transporter travelling in the area prior to the incident.