Car vanishes in flood water in Milton Keynes

Firefighters were called to search for a car that had become totally submerged in floodwater just outside Newport Pagnell on Sunday morning.

The Ford Fiesta had broken down the previous day due to floods at Linford Lakes, off Wolverton Road, between Great Linford and Newport Pagnell.

Firefighters managed to locate the car, which can be seen in the top right of the picture

The owner left it in the remote area and made arrangements to retrieve it on Sunday.

But when he went back the car had vanished.

"It didn’t appear to be there. It had somehow become submerged in the flood draining system," said a source.

The Parks Trust and police were notified and Bucks Fire and Rescue sent out the specialist Water Rescue Unit from Newport Pagnell, together with two fire engines and crews from Broughton and Bletchley.

The car was nowhere to be seen at first

Firefighters wore drysuits and used an inflatable sled and wading poles to locate the car.