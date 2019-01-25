Caravan fire in Milton Keynes being treated as arson

A fire which destroyed a caravan in Milton Keynes is being treated as a suspected arson.

The incdient happened in Rawlins Road, Bradwell, at around 11.30pm last night (Jan 24).

Two appliances and crews from Great Holm and one from Broughton attended. Firefighters used a main jet and a hose reel to put the fire out.

> On Tuesday firefighters released a Dalmatian, which was stuck in a trench, in Wilton Road, Bletchley.

One appliance and crew from Bletchley and an officer attended. The dog was uninjured.