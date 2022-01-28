Carbon monoxide leak in Milton Keynes town prompts warning over 'silent killer'
Fire and Wellness screening visit advised for anyone worried about gas appliances in their home
A carbon monoxide leak in Bletchley has prompted a warning for homeowners to check gas safety tips.
Fire crews attended the incident in Eaton Avenue, Bletchley, at 6:36pm, last night.(27/1)
Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended, along with an officer attended with firefighters using two sets of breathing apparatus and a
gas monitor.
They isolated the gas supply, ventilated the property and provided advice.
The Bucks Fire & Rescue website states: "Carbon Monoxide is a poisonous gas that has no smell or taste, as a result some refer to it as the silent killer.
"Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when a fuel burning appliance such as a boiler, gas or open fire has not been properly installed, maintained or ventilated. 200 people are hospitalised in the UK every year with carbon monoxide poisoning.
"To be screened for a Fire and Wellness visit please call Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service on 01296 744477 or email [email protected]"
For more information about the dangers of carbon monoxide visit If you think there is an immediate danger, call the Gas Emergency Helpline on 0800 111 999.
Gas engineers who work on boilers, cookers, fires and all other gas appliances by law have to be registered with the regulatory body. To check if a gas engineer is registered, visit