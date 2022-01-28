Carbon monoxide leak in Milton Keynes town prompts warning over 'silent killer'

A carbon monoxide leak in Bletchley has prompted a warning for homeowners to check gas safety tips.

Fire crews attended the incident in Eaton Avenue, Bletchley, at 6:36pm, last night.(27/1)

Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended, along with an officer attended with firefighters using two sets of breathing apparatus and a

Residents are advised to get screened for a Fire and Wellness visit if they're worried about safety of any gas appliances

gas monitor.

They isolated the gas supply, ventilated the property and provided advice.

The Bucks Fire & Rescue website states: "Carbon Monoxide is a poisonous gas that has no smell or taste, as a result some refer to it as the silent killer.

"Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when a fuel burning appliance such as a boiler, gas or open fire has not been properly installed, maintained or ventilated. 200 people are hospitalised in the UK every year with carbon monoxide poisoning.

"To be screened for a Fire and Wellness visit please call Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service on 01296 744477 or email [email protected]"

For more information about the dangers of carbon monoxide visit If you think there is an immediate danger, call the Gas Emergency Helpline on 0800 111 999.