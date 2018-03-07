Caring cop boxes clever to keep young people off the streets in Milton Keynes

A caring cop has helped set up a boxing club to keep young people off the streets and away from crime.

Neighbourhood constable Adrian Cafe saw New Bradwell had suffered a wave of anti social behaviour last year.

When he spoke to the youths responsible, they complained they had nothing to do. Together they came up with the idea of forming a boxing club for boys and girls aged between 11 and 18.

Bradwell Parish Council has now endorsed the plan and the young people have designed banners, set club rules and suggested potential members.

Experienced coaches Tony Castleton and Danny Evans have agreed to run the club and provide the equipment, while local company i-print MK have provided free printed tee shirts.

PC Cafe, who is based at Wolverton police station, said: “It is inspiring to see so many young people taking part in this new club that they have helped to create. The sport and involvement in producing something specifically for them has encouraged these young people to spend their Friday nights participating in group activities and staying fit and healthy, directing their energy to something positive.”

Initial funding for the club has been provided by Thames Valley Police and New Bradwell Parish Council but new funding partners are now being sought to support this community club long-term

Anybody wanting to offer support to the club can contact PC Cafe on Adrian.cafe@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk