Caring youngsters in Flitwick help others receive toys for Christmas

Children in Flitwick were busy in the run-up to Christmas ensuring those in need received some joy.

The Little Squirts Pre School and Nursery in Flitwick supported the NEED Project which is also based in the town.

They collected more than 120 toys to go to local children who, at this time of year, may not get anything at Christmas.

The NEED project provides food, clothing, equipment and furniture to local people who are facing hardship.

Vera Crehan said: “A massive thank you to the children who attend the pre-school and their parents or carers who gave so generously, so other people could receive at least one gift this Christmas.”

Little Squirts provides early years education for children aged 3 months to 5 years and is open from 7am to 6pm.

Nigel Taylor said: “Little Squirts helps children learn and develop at their own speed. Children who attend grow in confidence, get involved in a wide range of activities and make friends. It is great to see how they then make the transition from pre-school to ‘big school’.” Visit, www.littlesquirtspreschool.com