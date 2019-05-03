Carm-en have a peek at this Royal Opera House wedding cake made by Milton Keynes mum

This amazing cake was made by Deanshanger mum Julia Baker (no pun intended), for a couple who were getting married at London's Royal Opera House.

The cake, which took 110 hours to make, includes a perfect replica of the famous stage.

Royal Opera House cake

Julia, who is mum to two girls, runs her own cake-making business called Tier by Tier from her Deanshanger home.

She said: "I love getting stuck into unusual designs, though I think my family may think differently after the last few weeks of blood sweat and tears!"

She added: "People often underestimate how much time goes into making a cake, which is totally understandable if you don't have experience of cake making.

"Luckily I love my work, and have a wonderful husband who helps take over my mummy duties."