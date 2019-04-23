Carry out a 'random act of kindness' to spread the joy on official Love Milton Keynes Day

People all over the city are being urged to carry out a random act of kindness to a friend or stranger during the official LoveMK day next week.

The ‘spreading the love’ fest aims to promote Milton Keynes as a destination as well as harnessing residents’ pride in where they live.

Love MK

Organisers Destination MK are asking all Twitter users to use the hashtag LoveMK on all their tweets on the day, Thursday May 2.

Marketing manager Carys Underwood said: “We are encouraging people across MK to do random acts of kindness’ on the day.

“This doesn’t have to be anything huge - you could bake a cake for work colleagues, mow your neighbour’s lawn or buy the person behind you in the Starbucks queue a coffee.”

She added: “Every year the MK social media community really gets behind #LoveMK Day and this year’s theme aims to harness that support and make it really tangible. Why not get involved and help spread the love?”

Love MK Lego

Destination MK is also asking people of all ages to get creative by making banners, painting their faces, or even make a LoveMk masterpiece in Lego.

They have produced a special poster that can be downloaded from their website at www.destinationmiltonkeynes.co.uk

Carys said: “You can download the #LoveMK Day poster from the website and get your photo taken to show your support. Tweet it to @DestinationMK and we’ll retweet and add it to our Facebook gallery."

On the day you can follow @DestinationMK for a chance to win prizes as they run 12 competitions in 12 hours. You can win just by using the hashtag.

This is the seventh annual successful LoveMK day. To find out more go to the website www.destinationmiltonkeynes.co.uk or call 01908 688293.