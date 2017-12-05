Cast your votes for the Olney Independent Shop of the Year

Mark Lancaster MP has launched the ‘Olney Independent Shop of the Year’ competition which will take place over the Christmas period to promote local businesses.

During December and January, customers will be able to vote for their favourite Olney-based shop by going online to www.lancaster4mk.com/olney

Posters and voting cards will be available in stores.

Voting will end on January 30 and the winner announced on the 2nd February.

The competition was last held in 2014 and after thousands of votes had been cast, it was won by the hardware shop C T Wilson & Son Ltd.

Those who vote for the ‘winning shop’ this year will be automatically be entered for the chance to win a bottle of House of Commons wine.

Milton Keynes North MP Mark Lancaster said: “Over the Christmas period thousands of shoppers will head to the independent shops in Olney. This is a great opportunity for people to shop local and promote their favourite shop.

“This competition gives us a chance to highlight the success stories of the many small businesses in Olney, and promote the great services and produce they offer.

“Cast your vote now!”

Other stories by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

Milton Keynes women jailed for drug offences