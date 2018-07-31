Cat missing for seven years is reunited with her owners in Milton Keynes

A long-haired cat called Lacey has been reunited with her owners after being missing for seven long years.

The much-loved moggie disappeared from her Emerson Valley home in 2011.

As the weeks and months went by, owner Tammy and her young son Aiden resigned themselves to the fact that they would never see her again.

Aiden has autism and has a particularly bond with Lacey. He was devastated, said his mum.

But last week a beautiful long-haired cat was brought in by a member of the public as a stray to Milton Keynes Veterinary Group’s Walnut Tree surgery.

She had been found in Shenley Brook End, just two miles away.

Staff at the vets checked for a microchip and came up with Tammy’s name and address.

Within hours a reunion had taken place - and Lacey was a delighted as her owners.

The bond between her and Aiden was still there, even seven years on.

Tammy said: “‘We are over the moon to have Lacey home.

“I can’t believe the strong bond between her and Aiden is there after so many years apart.”

Tammy, together with the veterinary surgery, is urging all cat owners to ensure their pets are microchipped.

“I can’t urge people enough. I’ve no doubt I wouldn’t have seen Lacey again if she hadn’t been chipped”

Lacey has settled back into her new home and even reclaimed her old spot on the sofa. It’s like the bond between her and Aiden was never broken, said Tammy.

Microchipping is a simple procedure and only costs £10 at Milton Keynes Veterinary Centre.