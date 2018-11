Firefighters from Newport Pagnell and Bletchley responded to an oven fire in Monkston Park yesterday afternoon - and rescued a cat from the blaze.

They used two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel during the incident, on Hendon Court

Positive pressure ventilation was also used to clear heavy smoke from the ground floor flat, and they isolated the electrics before removing the oven and placing it outside.

The cat was uninjured.