Cat suffered serious burns after collar MELTED during heatwave in Milton Keynes

A pet collar that seemingly MELTED in the heat and caused serious burns to a cat’s neck has sparked a warning to all cat owners.

Kim Mills bought the £3.19 reflective collar, made by Ancol, from Jolleys pet store at Westcroft.

Megatron the cat was burned after collar melted in the heat claims owner

Days after putting it on her cat Megatron she noticed her pet seemed uncomfortable.

“I checked the collar and the plastic clip had melted and fused to Megatron’s skin. He must have been in agony,” said Kim.

“When we took the collar off there was fur and skin fused to it, and a horrible burn wound on my cat’s neck.”

Kim is convinced the plastic clip had melted due to the heatwave and believes there should be a manufacturer’s warning about this.

“We’re careful about Megatron but obviously all cats like lying in the sun. We never dreamt this could happen,” she said.

Kim took Megatron to a vet for the wound to be treated. Antibiotics were prescribed to avoid infection, and the bill, plus her travel in a taxi, totalled more than £78.

This week she contacted Ancol to complain – butsays the company told her the collar has reacted to a Spot On flea treatment she applied to the cat’s neck a week before she purchased the collar.

“They say they have seen this before, but I just can’t believe that would happen. All cat owners should be warned,” she said.

Cat collar manufacturers Ancol plan to examine the red gloss reflective collar to find out exactly how the clip “melted” and burned Megatron’s neck.

They say putting a collar on a cat after a liquid flea treatment has been applied can cause burns.

Their website warns: “Please remove the collar when using liquid flea treatments to prevent reactions between the treatment and the materials of the collar.”

But Kim applied the flea treatment well over a week before she bought the collar.

“I find it hard to believe that the reaction would be so strong, after all that time, to physically melt the plastic and cause it to fuse to my cat’s fur and skin,” she said.

A director of family-run Ancol told the Citizen: “We’ve seen photos but we’re waiting for the collar to arrive. Until then we cannot comment.”

