Catch all the highs and the lows of the beautiful game at intu Milton Keynes

Whether you’re egging on England, fancy France or banking on Brazil, you can catch every moment of every game in Oak Court at intu Milton Keynes this summer.

The GRATE Outdoors bar brings live action from Russia to MK for the next month, all the way up to the cup final. Grab a seat, kick back, relax and enjoy a drink and a snack from the bar, including craft beer, a cheeky G&T and soft drinks too.

“The GRATE Outdoors creates an amazing family atmosphere during the games for all ages, and it’s free for all to enjoy,” said marketing manager at intu Milton Keynes, Kirsty McGiff.

She adds: “It’s been lovely to see the smiles on our visitors faces when they see we’ve created an environment for football lovers. Now shoppers can truly have a great day out, whether it’s shopping or watching a game whilst “looking after the bags”! We wish all the teams the greatest tournament possible.”

Byron Redman, owner of And Union and the GRATE Outdoors said: “We’re so excited to be in Milton Keynes and to bring the bar to shoppers and workers in the city centre. We have non-alcoholic beers, craft beers and soft drinks to quench people’s thirst during the drama of the tournament.”