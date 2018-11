The team at Cats Protection in Newton Leys, Bletchley are appealing for more volunteers as the festive season approaches.

Store manager Sheree says the team are grateful for the customers spreading the good word about the shop. The shop has launched its Christmas gift promotion with gift wrapped presents for under £5 and under £10. Any unwanted gifts would make welcome donations to keep stocks up. If you can help in any way, call 01908 372688 and visit www.cats.org.uk/milton-keynes