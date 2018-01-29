CCTV image released after staff member racially abused at intu Milton Keynes shopping centre

A CCTV image has been released of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a racially aggravated incident in Milton Keynes.

At about 3pm on Christmas Eve in 2017, two men entered the Hugo Boss store in the intu Milton Keynes shopping centre.

They were approached by a member of staff who believed they may have been attempting to steal items. She asked them to remain with her so security could check their bags.

While they were waiting, one of the men became verbally abusive towards her and then racially abused her. Security arrived and the man continued to be racially abusive and became abusive towards the security staff before leaving the area.

The man shown in the image is white, aged in his early twenties, approximately 5ft 6ins, of medium build, and has short light brown hair.

Officers would like to speak to him as he may have important information about the incident.