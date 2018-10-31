CCTV image released following fraud in Milton Keynes

Police in Milton Keynes have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in relation to a fraud in Milton Keynes.

Between 2.30pm and 3pm on Monday, October 15 the victim, an elderly woman, had her purse stolen while she was shopping in Bletchley.

Two of the bank cards in the purse were used later that day to make two cash withdrawals from an ATM on Queensway and to make a purchase from Argos in Central MK.

Investigating officer PC Grant Hebblewhite said: “I am releasing this image as I believe the man pictured may have information that could prove vital for this investigation.

“If you recognise this man, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 43180315443.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”