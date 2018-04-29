CCTV images released following a theft from vehicle in Milton Keynes

Police have released CCTV images of a man who may have vital information in connection with a theft from a motor vehicle in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place on Saturday, April 7 between 11.30am and 12.30pm in Albion Place.

Can you help police identify this man?

The victim, a 30-year-old man had recently bought headphones, worth around £50, from HMV and left them in his parked car.

When he returned, the headphones had been stolen.

Investigating officer, PC Rosie Everitt said: “We believe this man in the CCTV images may have information that is vital to our investigation.

“If you recognise him or have any information about the incident please call 101 and quote reference number 431080103636.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”