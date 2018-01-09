CCTV images released following burglary in Bletchley

Police have released CCTV images following a burglary in Bletchley last month.

The incident occurred between around midnight on Sunday, December 17 and 4.25am on Monday, December 18, 2017 in Newton Road.

The victim woke up to find the front door of their property open and several items missing, including a white Hewitt Packard laptop, wallet containing bank cards and driving license, passports and a contactless credit card.

The victim’s credit card was then used at 3.55am at the BP petrol station on Saxon Street, Bletchley.

Investigating officer detective constable Damien Freeman said: “I am keen to speak to the man in these CCTV images, as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“If anyone recognises this man or has any information relating to this incident, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number ‘43170377318’.”