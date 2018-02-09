CCTV images released following burglary in Milton Keynes

Police have released CCTV images following a burglary in Milton Keynes.

The incident occurred between 8am and 2.40pm on Monday (Feb 5) in Vienna Grove, Blue Bridge.

Unknown offenders forced entry to the property, conducted an untidy search and stole a number of items, including a credit card which has since been used numerous times following the burglary.

Investigating officer detective constable Damien Freeman said: “I am keen to speak to the men in these CCTV images, as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“I would ask anyone with information to call the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference number ‘43180037799’.”

