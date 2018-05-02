CCTV images released following public order offence in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of a man who they wish to speak to in connection with a public order offence in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place at about 2.45am on Friday (April 27) outside Revolution Bar, Xscape.

Two friends were approached by four men who subsequently assaulted them.

The victims, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, received minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

PC Jade Blaikie from Milton Keynes Police Station said: “I am keen to speak to the man in these CCTV images, as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“If you recognise this man or have any information about the incident, please contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency telephone number 101, quoting reference 43180125942.”

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, and a 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Both men are from Milton Keynes, They have both been released under investigation.