CCTV video shows arsonist starting fire outside block of flats in Milton Keynes as police continue hunt

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV footage following an arson in Bletchley.

At around 1.30am on Saturday 28 December 2019, a man was seen approaching a bin and setting the contents alight outside a block of flats in Serpentine Court.

The fire was contained in the bin before being extinguished by Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service. No one was injured during the incident.

Investigating officer PCSO Clare Walton, based at Bletchley police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has information that could assist with this investigation to get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43190403362. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”