Celebrating our health service with the NHS 7Tea Party in Milton Keynes

The health service in Milton Keynes is reminding the public of a special birthday party for the NHS.

In the same week when the NHS turns 70, NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group is joining with Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to take the NHS’s 70th birthday celebrations on the road.

The local NHS will have an “NHS 7Tea party” at the Asda Supercentre on Bletcham Way on July 3 to celebrate this magnificent milestone with the public.

On the day there will be tea and cake and also some special giveaways such as free first aid kits, NHS teddy bears and balloons to hand out to anyone who wants to come and share their NHS experiences.

The landmark is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of one of the nation’s most loved institutions. Over the last 70 years, the NHS has transformed the health and wellbeing of the country and become the envy of the world. The NHS has been a pioneer in medical advancement and provided fantastic care to the British public for 70 years now, so what better way to celebrate than with another loved institution – the cup of tea.

Dr Nicola Smith, GP and chair of Milton Keynes CCG said: “Seventy years of the NHS is a fantastic achievement. It is a testament to the enduring work of our committed staff that continue to provide this service, twenty four hours a day, seven days a week. On the 3 July it will be the perfect opportunity for the public in Milton Keynes to share their memories of the NHS down the years either as a patient, an NHS worker or both.

“Many of us haven’t known a world without the NHS. It has evolved to meet our needs but has always stayed true to its founding principle of free, high quality health care for all.”

“The NHS has affected everyone and we want you to help us thank all the amazing nurses, consultants, cleaners, doctors, administrative staff, technicians, GPs, volunteers and many, many other professions who make the NHS the incredible institution it is today.”

The event will take place between 10am and 2pm.

Milton Keynes University Hospital will host two tea parties on the hospital site on Thursday, July 5 for staff and members of the public to further share and exchange their experiences and tales of the NHS. All are welcome to come along between 12pm – 2pm and 5.30pm – 7pm.

For more information about the national celebrations on July 5, visit www.nhs70.nhs.uk/events