Celebration day at nursery in Wavendon as tots graduate

There were smiles all around at a special graduation day and farewell party.

Preschool children at Bright Horizons Asquith Wavendon Pre-School and Day Nursery recently celebrated their graduation.

Staff put on a graduation party for the children at the nursery, which included a celebratory cake, with numerous parents in attendance.

Nursery manager Jude Parker said: “The staff team worked really hard to make the occasion really special for all of our families.

“We wish all our leavers well and hope they go on to have the best of futures.”

The award-winning Bright Horizons organisation works to provide children and families with exceptional care, education and family solutions.

It runs more than 300 nurseries and pre-schools in the UK and Ireland. Visit www.brighthorizons.co.uk