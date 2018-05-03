Celebration open day for pre-school at Great Brickhill

Little Ashes Pre-School is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an open day on Saturday, May 12, 11am until 1pm, at Great Brickhill Parish Hall, to raise funds for their children’s ‘wish list’.

All are welcome to enjoy the fun and games planned. There will be bacon and egg butties, Buck’s Fizz, inflatable toys, old fashioned games, craft stalls and a visit from Princess Belle - courtesy of Made For The Stage parties.

The pre-school was established in December 1967, and this academic year sees the 50th anniversary celebrations of the small, charity-run community pre-school.

The two-time Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ early years provider is hosting a number of exciting events throughout the year to celebrate the important milestone, as well as the support it has received over the last 50 years.

The Pre-School started life as a more informal childcare group in the old village hall. Over the next 20 years it became a member of the Pre-school Learning Alliance and recruited a voluntary management committee. When the village hall was demolished in 1991, the Pre-School moved into High Ash Primary School, temporarily, while the larger Parish Hall was built.

Once comfortably in the new building, in 1994, the Pre-School was able to register with the Charities Commission.

A spokeswoman said: “Little Ashes has always striven tirelessly to provide a happy, friendly and safe educational environment for its children and, in both 2011 and 2015, the Pre-School was judged by Ofsted as an ‘Outstanding’ provider, which is something the whole committee, staff and parents are proud of.

For further information on the Pre-School, please email leader@littleashespreschool.co.uk or call 07855 215154.