Center Parcs confirm death of teenager after skateboard fall at Woburn Forest resort near Milton Keynes and Bedford

17-year-old has died after incident on October 26th
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 19:53 GMT
Center Parcs has confirmed the tragic death of a teenager after a skateboard fall at Woburn Forest resort near Milton Keynes and Bedford.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, a Center Parcs spokesman confirmed a guest tragically passed away last week.

And East of England Ambulance Service told the paper the teenager was taken to Bedford Hospital by air ambulance after falling off his skateboard at Center Parcs Woburn Forest but sadly died.

Center Parcs Woburn ForestCenter Parcs Woburn Forest
A Center Parcs spokesman told the paper: “It is with great sadness that we confirm, following an incident at Center Parcs Woburn Forest, a guest tragically passed away last week.

“This is a distressing time and our thoughts are with their family and friends. At this time we are also supporting colleagues who assisted the emergency services and express our gratitude to both.”

