Central Milton Keynes to host its first soap box derby this weekend

Central Milton Keynes is holding its first soap box derby this Saturday.

The event will be hosted at the top of Midsummer Boulevard close to intu shopping centre, with all proceeds going to Willen Hospice.

There will be three race categories starting from10am with the children’s race:

Children’s race (8-14 years) – free entry

Seniors (15 years upwards) - £20 entry fee

Elite (business/companies) - £200 entry fee

The course is 200m long with a variety of obstacles including chicanes, water sprays and ramps. Each cart gets a 5 minute time slot to complete the course as quickly as possible – the fastest cart in each category wins.

Carts will start the race using a ramp and the course is downhill so no propulsion is used.

Refreshment stands, exhibitor vehicles including Santa Pod drag racers, autonomous and electric vehicles and street entertainment with music from MK club, Popworld will also feature.

Road closures will be in place around Saxon Gate and Midsummer Boulevard on Friday and Saturday to facilitate building the course and other event activities.

Bus services will be redirected, and shoppers will be able to access the intu car park through Avebury Boulevard.

For more information visit www.mksoapbox.co.uk