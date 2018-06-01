Centre:mk in Milton Keynes wins best baby changing room of the year award

Baby changing facilities at centre:mk are among the best in the country as voted for by the public in a competition organised by Sudocream.

The organisers say the centre:mk won the award because it created a thoughtfully-designed and well-decorated area for parents to change their babies and have even included a play area.

A spokesman said: “We recognise that a changing room doesn’t have to be bog-standard.Parents and children deserve to have a changing space which they look forward to using.”

Heidi Suter, centre:mk guest services manager, said: “It is fantastic news that we have won the award for the Best Baby Changing Room and the fact that we were nominated by our customers is

incredible. We have put a lot of thought into how the changing facilities were designed and to have this recognised is great.”

“This year has been yet another wonderful opportunity to highlight some of the best baby changing facilities around the UK and show that good changing facilities can make a real

difference to mums and dads. We hope these awards will encourage businesses everywhere to provide excellent facilities,” says Nick Lang, UK Head of Marketing Teva OTC.

The winning facilities will receive an engraved plaque.

Sudocream, are manufacturers of Britian’s leading nappy cream.