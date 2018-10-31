centre:mk prepares for its annual Christmas Parade

centre:mk is celebrating the start of the festive season with the return of its popular Santa’s Parade & Grotto

Next Friday (November 9), the shopping centre will be hosting a Christmas extravaganza, starting in Queens Court from 5pm where Santa will make a magical rooftop entrance.

Heart FM presenters Ivan and Emma will join special guests from this year’s Milton Keynes Theatre pantomime Robin Hood on stage to welcome Santa and switch on the centre’s lights.

Guests can then watch Santa and friends make their way to the Grotto in the great Christmas parade through Midsummer Arcade as they wave and greet guests lining either side of the mall.

Finally Santa will stop at his home for the next six weeks – his magical Grotto in Middleton Hall.

A visit to the Grotto is a must to get into the Christmas spirit with children.

The interactive experience allows children to come along and join Chef Ginger-Snaps, the jibbering, jabbering Nordic Christmas Chef in centre:mk’s chaotic kitchen as the annual ‘Elf Christmas Feast’ preparations gets into full swing.

Children can decorate their very own Gingerbread Christmas Tree biscuit with snowflake sugar before meeting the big man himself. The Grotto experience lasts approximately 20 minutes.

centre:mk’s Santa’s Parade is free of charge. Guests are advised to wrap up warm as Queens Court is the outdoor courtyard within centre:mk.