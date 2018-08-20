Charity tribute event in support of Milton Keynes Hospital new cancer centre appeal

Ladders Recruitment, Milton Keynes are hosting a fabulous red-carpet charity tribute evening at the MK Dons Double Tree on Saturday, October13 2018.

Ladders Recruitment have organised the event to support the MK Hospital New Cancer Centre £2.5M Appeal.

The event will feature tributes to Neil Diamond and The Commitments, as well as local singer/songwriter Amber Clare and to finish the evening the local party duo Two Strong.

"Ladders Recruitment are hugely proud to support this important appeal which will improve the cancer care and treatment in Milton Keynes, for the whole community for generations to come," said Ladders Recruitment managing director, Mark Baker.

"We wanted to organise something really special without being too formal, so although it’s a black tie event with an amazing three course meal we have organised some really enjoyable light-hearted entertainment throughout the evening to bring the whole community together for this fantastic cause."

The ticket price includes a three-course meal and entertainment throughout the evening. Tickets are £67 per person or £400 per table of six.

Tickets for the event can be bought by contacting Mark Baker on 07552 348 464 or by emailing mark@laddersconsultancy.com

For more information visit Ladders Recruitment Charitable Events facebook page.