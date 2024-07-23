Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travellers have cut through the locks of a former police station to set up camp inside, it has been alleged.

And they have changed the locks so nobody can get inside to evict them, according to the local Neighbourhood watch team.

The police station in Bletchley’s Sherwood Drive was the hub of the town for decades, but closed down several years ago when the city’s new Blue Light Hub opened at West Ashland.

Just down the road from the prestigious Bletchley Park and next to the former fire station, the building is due to be demolished to make way for a housing development.

The old police station in Bletchley's Sherwood Drive

It is owned by Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP), which is the business arm of the city council, and plans have been submitted to build hundreds of new flats in blocks of up to 10 storeys high.

This week the Bletchley Park Neighbourhood Watch coordinator Stuart Westley wrote to local residents to inform them of the illegal encampment.

The letter states: “I am writing to inform you about an unauthorised traveller encampment that has broken into the old, decommissioned Police Station on Sherwood Drive and the old, decommissioned Fire Station on Sherwood Drive.”

It adds: “They have cut off the locks and secured the premises with new locks.

“Thames Valley Police and the Milton Keynes Council Environmental Health Department, which deals with unauthorised traveller encampments, have been informed and are handling the situation.”

The letter says police have advised members of the of the public not to approach the encampment.

It adds: "Please ensure that all doors and windows in your apartments and cars are locked and alarms are set. Everyone is encouraged to stay alert, be extra vigilant, and increase security levels at home, in your car, when walking in the area, and in the shared gardens and bin sheds. Do not speak to or allow access to people you do not recognise.

“Stay in contact with your neighbours, friends, family, the WhatsApp group chat, and Neighbourhood Watch. If needed, contact the Police and inform us of anything concerning. In case of an emergency, call or text 999 immediately.”