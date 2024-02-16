Chemetall Ltd invites young learners to its first ScienceXperience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thirty pupils from Milton Keynes Preparatory School were invited to join BASF’s ScienceXperience, an on-site interactive science resource for young learners. The team at Chemetall Ltd, BASF’s Bletchley site, was delighted to open the doors on their very first session, which was officially launched in early February 2024 by The Mayor and Mayoress of Milton Keynes.

“After much planning and preparation, it was so good to reach this historic milestone at our site,” said Wayne Brown, Managing Director, Chemetall Ltd. “The ScienceXperience team put in a lot of hard work, and I want to thank everyone who helped make the opening day a reality. The children were wonderful, fully engaged with the activities, and asked some challenging questions.”

The special guests at the opening were children in Key Stage 2 from Milton Keynes Preparatory School and Louise Manson, Head of Science at the school.

“Today has been amazing and I want to thank everybody at Chemetall,” said Louise. “Just to have the children experience science outside of our little lab at school, and to come to see a real live lab and how it works, has definitely opened the children’s eyes to the world of science outside of the classroom.”

The ScienceXperience team were delighted to hear these comments from one of the young learners, Nye Bowers. “Today was the most fun day in my life; I really enjoyed everything we did. My favourite part was the pH testing of chemicals, I enjoyed it and I really want to be a Biochemist when I leave school.”

The official opening was overseen by the Mayor and Mayoress of Milton Keynes, Councillor Mick Legg and Mandy Legg. “What a brilliant morning the young people had taking part in real workplace science activities!” said Mayor Mick Legg. “It is so important that companies like Chemetall Ltd launch educational programmes like this to encourage young people to consider careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics).”

Mayoress, Mandy Legg, along with the Mayor, took time to speak with the ScienceXperience team and with Leigh Hoath, Deputy Dean, Professor of Science Education and Lewis Morgan, Senior Lecturer at Leeds Trinity University who also attended the opening. “It is good to see the Leeds Trinity University partnering on this programme embedding the work in the National Curriculum. Talking to the young people it was inspiring to see some were now thinking about science as a career,” said Mandy Legg.

Leeds Trinity University support the BASF ScienceXperience programme, developing it to align with the School’s National Curriculum and support BASF employees in delivering it effectively. Professor Leigh Hoath commented, “It is a great achievement to be able to bring together local primary children to this site. The benefits of children seeing the links between everyday science and their own learning are not to be underestimated.” Lewis added, “There is a great deal of research which suggests engaging children in this way before the age of 11 will have a significant impact on the chances of them going on to pursue a STEM related career or degree.”