Child aged 11 is assaulted in shocking road rage attack outside Milton Keynes retail park

A child was throw to the ground and a woman's Hijab was ripped down in a shocking road rage incident in an MK car park.

Police are now investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses.

They have just released details of the offence, which happened last Thursday (May 20) at around 3.25pm in the carpark of Bletchley's Beacon Retail Park - the site of TK Maxx, Home Bargains and Argos.

Beacon Retail Park

There was a road rage incident between the occupants of two vehicles, a Blue Hyundai with the registration of KR69 CSZ and a red Nissan Micra.

The first victim, a man aged 50 got out of the Nissan and was punched by a man who got out of the Hyundai, say police.

The second victim, a woman aged 46, got out of the Nissan to try and calm the situation down. A woman, who got out of the Hyundai, then pushed her, tore her Hijab and pulled it down.

A third victim, a boy aged 11, then got out of the Nissan to try to help the second victim.

"He tried to stop the altercation, as he was doing this the man from the Hyundai, who punched the first victim, picked up the child and threw him onto the ground," said a police spokesman.

Both the man and woman from the Hyundai then left the scene.

The first victim sustained cuts and scrapes to his head and hands and the child sustained cuts and grazes to his hands and forehead. No one else was injured and no one required hospital treatment.

The man from the Hyundai is described as being black, in his mid-30’s of a muscular build and around 6ft 1ins tall. He was wearing glasses and a black tracksuit.

The woman from the Hyundai is described as being white, in her mid-30’s and around 5ft 10ins tall. She had light coloured hair which was tied back and was wearing a red long sleeved top and blue jeans.

Investigating officer PC Rachel Mooney based at Milton Keyes police station, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the three victims involved.

“Fortunately no one was seriously hurt, but they are very shaken by the experience.

“We would like to find the man and woman from the Hyundai.

“If you have any information you think could help with this investigation, please get in touch with police.

“It was quite a busy time in the area and we believe others will have seen what happened so would ask that you come forward and speak to officers.

“It may be that you have CCTV or dash-cam which could help with our investigation, please check your footage and if there is anything significant, please share this with us.

“You can get in contact by calling the non-emergency phone number 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210218234.