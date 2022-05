Fire broke out at the historic St Andrew's Church of England Infant School in Great Linford High Street at 8.57am.

The blaze was in a classroom within a single-storey building and the school was safely evacuated before crews arrived.

One fire engine from Newport Pagnell, one from Broughton, and one from West Ashland attended. The twelve firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.

