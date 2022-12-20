Children from Newport Pagnell nursery spread the Christmas cheer with care home visit

Children from a Newport Pagnell nursery spread the Christmas cheer with a visit to a local care home.

Children and colleagues from Meadow View Day Nursery in Newport Pagnell were full of Christmas spirit as they visited the residents of nearby Castlemead Care Home.

Pre-schoolers from the award-winning setting on Westbury Lane showcased their talents by singing a selection of popular Christmas carols to the group, including favourites such as ‘Jingle Bells’ accompanied by instruments, before handing out chocolates to the residents and talking about their excitement for the festive season over beverages.

Getting in the festive spirit at Meadow View Day Nursery

On their walk home, children were thrilled to visit the local park, where they enjoyed using their physical skills on the climbing frame, slide and swings before returning to the nursery for festive crafting activities, including making tree decorations to proudly display in the reception area.

Meadow View Day Nursery manager, Danielle Wright says intergenerational experiences are so important.

“The children had a lovely time visiting Castlemead Care Home and the residents were absolutely over the moon to see them,” Danielle said.

"These intergenerational experiences can be so beneficial to both parties, and we are keen to engage in more visits like this in the New Year to create new learning opportunities and encourage citizenship amongst our pre-schoolers.”

