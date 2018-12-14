Children in Milton Keynes send letters to Santa via Reindeer Robots

Children in Milton Keynes are writing and sending letters to Santa courtesy of a fleet of Christmas robots.

The fun idea has been organised by the Co-op.

MPMC Santa Robot

A spokesman said: “Co-op in Milton Keynes has arranged a very special delivery this Christmas.

“For the first time ever, local children have been writing letters to Santa that will be collected by Reindeer robots who will make sure their Christmas lists make it to the North Pole!

“Co-op has partnered with Starship Technologies to deliver grocery orders from the Co-op store to customers’ homes by these autonomous robots, which have been transformed into Santa’s reindeers ahead of the Christmas season.”