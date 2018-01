The newly improved refurbished Shenley Brook End Park was officially opened on Thursday, January 11 when Peter Winkelman joined school children to celebrate.

Pupils from Long Meadow School in Shenley Brook End attended, supporting Peter as he cut the ribbon in front of about 50 local residents.

Shenley Brook End Park

Enhancements to the park include outdoor gym equipment for all ages, children’s adventure area, a kick-ball wall and table tennis.