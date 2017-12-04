Childrens charity collects £1000 from Amazon in Milton Keynes

A charity that works with communities across the UK to support sick children and their families has received a donation of £1,000 courtesy of the Amazon team in Milton Keynes.

Since 1992, Happy Days Children’s Charity has been working to support children and their families to offer supportive breaks and respite.

The charity assists local children coping with adversity, helping them build their confidence and have fun. It also offers support to other charities doing important work within their communities, such as children’s hospices, schools and women’s refuges.

The donation was used to organise a visiting theatre performance of Jack and the Beanstalk for 131 local school children with learning difficulties from White Spires School in Bletchley. The children enjoyed the show in a safe and familiar environment, giving them the opportunity to have some fun and improve their sensory awareness.

Claudio Innocente, general manager of the Amazon Milton Keynes fulfilment centre, said: “Happy Days does fantastic work helping children in our local community. It’s been great finding out more about the incredible support they offer those who need it most. We’re glad we are able to help them continue their efforts.”

Ryan Sinclair, chief executive at Happy Days, added: “Donations like this allow us to help some of the most vulnerable children in our society and ensure they are not forgotten. All the experiences we arrange are designed to help children with their future development. It can often take at least a year for us to consider funding requests that we receive, but this donation means we are able to help the school children quicker than we thought. We’d like to offer a huge thank you to every member of the Amazon Milton Keynes team for their invaluable support.”

This donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.