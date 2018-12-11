Christmas appeal raises over £37k to help treat animal like Minnie

An animal shelter in Milton Keynes surpassed the target for their Christmas fundraising appeal thanks to local support.

Supporters of HULA Animal Rescue based in Aspley Guise managed to raise £37,151 towards their Christmas appeal with the Big Give, where champion funders matched every donation made between November 27 and December 4.

The shelter rescues and rehomes unwanted and abandoned animals in Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire, and helps to prepare them for life in a new home with expert veterinary care and training.

Alex Spurgeon, supporter relationship manager, said: “Every donation is so important and we have been blown away by everyone’s generosity.

“This campaign was a wonderful way to ensure donations go even further towards improving the lives of homeless and abandoned animals in the area, at no extra cost to the donor.”

The money raised will go towards the veterinary treatment and rehabilitative care of animals, like Minnie, who needs an operation on both of her back legs.

Centre manager Nicola Leach said: “Minnie came into our care not long ago and she is in desperate need for two operations.

“She was taken to the vet to be put to sleep, we didn’t know much about the situation but we knew she needed our help.

“Minnie is struggling with bad cruciate ligaments on both knees and issues with her patella’s.

“She is now on strong painkillers to make her comfortable and bed rest so she can prepare for her coming operations.

“We truly can’t say how grateful we are for all the support and donations we’ve had, we are overwhelmed and very humbled by the final figure raised by the wonderful animal-loving public.”

Alex added: “We’d also like to say a huge thank you to The Big Give for allowing us to be involved in their campaign, and to the Reed Foundation who made a very generous donation to our matching pot.

“£37,151 is going to make a huge difference; not only can it improve the lives of so many homeless and abandoned animals, but in many cases it can save their life. We can’t think of a kinder gift you can give to a lost and lonely animal at this time of year. Thank you so much.”

The total amount raised will be shared across six centres of the National Animal Welfare Trust, a leading rescue and re-homing charity that merged with HULA earlier this year.

To find out more about HULA Animal Rescue and how you can help support and fund Minnie’s operations please visit: www.nawt.org.uk/centres/bedfordshire