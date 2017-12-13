Cinderella in review at Milton Keynes Theatre: Gok and Brian are a dream team

Every Cinderella has a fairy godmother. Every Cinderella except for the one in Milton Keynes, that is; our hard done-by lass has her very own Fairy Gokmother to help magic her away from scrubbing floors and into the Prince's arms.

Milton Keynes Theatre’s 2017 panto is a stellar one, with Gok Wan wand-waving and Brian Conley in the familiar role of Buttons.

Gok Wan and Brian Conley - panto's dream team

Show producers wanted someone capable of bringing ‘belly laughs’ and Brian is that man.

The key to such a classy delivery lies in the attention to detail, and nothing has been overlooked.

There are two lines of communication as standard – one for the adults and one for the youngsters. A smattering of double-entendre here, and wonderfully cheeky moments there.

Brian’s infectious, unfussy fun is worth the ticket-price alone.

Cinderella is desperate to go to the ball, but the Ugly Sisters, aka Tess and Claudia, have other ideas for their step-sister, and make her rip up her invitation.

It’s down to the Fairy Gokmother to transform our downtrodden lovely (played superbly by Lauren Hall) with a Gok Fashion Fix; and Cinders becomes Princess Starlight for the night.

Gok is a wonderfully warm character and plays a blinder throughout.

Together, Gok and Brian really are a dream team.

Best bits? The non-stop humour, the superb special effects, and hearing the theatre alive with laughter, with all ages making the noise. That’s the real magic of panto.