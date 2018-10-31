Circus Vegas arrives in Milton Keynes

With jaw dropping acts, scintillating costumes and the funniest of clowns, you will be sitting on the edge of your seat when not falling off it with laughter, as performances of Circus Vegas continue in Milton Keynes this week.

High Wire walkers. a hula hoop queen, quick-change artistes, Wheel of Death performers, amazing aerialists and a strong man all feature - and the last mentioned will have a three-ton truck driven over him!

An American ringmaster and Mexican clown Edy will be keeping things in check at this 'one of a kind' performance, is being held to celebrate 250 years of circus spectaculars.

The Circus Vegas stunt riding team will also be performing the Globe of Death - watch as the group of riders experience G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot, as they loop vertically and horizontally all while encased in a mesh sphere. This is one for the petrol-heads!

Performances at the National Bowl continues as follows:

Wed 31st Oct 7pm only

Thurs 1st & Fri 2nd 3pm & 7.45

Sat 3rd 12 noon, 3pm & 6pm

Sun 4th 2pm & 5pm