Citizen backs Milton Keynes Hospital Charity’s £2.5million appeal for new cancer centre

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity is launching a £2.5 million fundraising appeal for a new cancer centre – and is calling for everyone in the community to get involved.

The Appeal will be launched at a special event in the Intu Shopping Centre on Thursday June 7 at 12 noon when visitors will be able to see the building plans unveiled

and hear patient stories.

The new cancer centre will mean the hospital can better support each and every cancer patient. It will be a purpose-built, dedicated space offering treatment, information and

support services to anyone affected by cancer, in a more spacious, comfortable and welcoming environment.

Simon Lloyd, Chairman of Milton Keynes University Hospital, said: “This is an important and exciting development for the people of Milton Keynes. Importantly, it will bring all cancer

care currently provided by the hospital under one roof.

“This is a vital development for the city and I hope that everyone will get behind our fundraising campaign to support this.”

Last year more than 4,000 people in Milton Keynes were given the devastating news that they had cancer. Among those who have received treatment is Susan Ollier. She is

supporting the new fundraising campaign.

She said: “It will be so good when all cancer services are under one roof at the hospital.

“I think it will really reduce the amount of stress patients and carers face.”

Trevor Hutson also welcomes the news of the new cancer centre. When he was diagnosed with cancer of the larynx, he had to be transferred to Northampton for 10 weeks, causing

additional stress to his family at a very difficult time.

“Having cancer services in one place at Milton Keynes hospital is going to be an absolute boon for the people of the town and surrounding areas,” said Trevor.

To find out more about the appeal go along to the launch next Thursday, where more information will be available.

To fundraise, donate or volunteer you can also visit www.mkhcharity.org.uk or call 01908 996220.