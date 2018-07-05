City charities receive £29,000 from Milton Keynes Rotary Club raised by Swimathons

It was a good night for nine local charities when members of Milton Keynes Rotary Club gave them £29,000 raised by the 344 swimmers who took part in its annual Swimathon.

Sir John Southby, who brought the event to Milton Keynes in 1994 since when it has raised well over £500,000 gave a speech and thanked the Disabled Swimming Club for their huge contribution over the years, at the event held at the Holiday Inn.

Organiser Rotarian David Gillow said: “We have met tonight some remarkable people; some who have overcome disabilities and many who have made exceptional efforts to make our Swimathon the success that it is.

“The hundreds who took part can take huge pride in what they have achieved.

The causes to benefit include Ride High, Willen Hospice, Daniel Estick Trust, Hazard Alley, MK - Interaction, MK Bereavement Service, MK Food Bank, WBWCC and Newport Pagnell Youth Club.

Cllr David Hopkins, former Mayor of Milton Keynes, spoke of his involvement with Swimathon and went on to present cheques to the charities and also handed over the awards.

The awards were: Most lengths cup Sol Services, most original name cup Hazard Alley, most sponsorship team cup Demo Demons, most sponsorship group shield Hazard Alley, special achievement shields Chloe Fenton, Louise Steen, Jamie Burdett and Sophie Whiting.