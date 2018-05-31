Clean-up operation at Milton Keynes’ Saxon Clinic following last weekend’s flooding

A massive mopping up operation has been under way at The Saxon Clinic in Milton Keynes following last weekend’s flash floods.

These were the scenes that welcomed employees as they arrived at the private hospital, based in Coffee Hall, following an evening of torrential rain and thunderstorms last Sunday.

MPMC Saxon Clinic floods

A spokesman said: “Once again, as a result of the forces of nature, our teams had to respond to a mayday call that was raised late on Sunday night. The majority of the hospital was flooded causing damage throughout resulting in a clean-up operation that kept the staff busy right through to the end of Bank Holiday Monday.”

Executive director, Moira Stokoe, extended thanks to all the staff who gave up their time to make sure the floods had as little impact as possible on the successful and effective running of the hospital.

“Earlier in the year The Saxon Clinic faced power cuts, heating loss and road blockages caused by the snow storms, and it is unfortunate to have suffered another incident now. Yet staff have continued to pull together and responded quickly and professionally, working as a team to ensure our patients and their treatment are not affected.”