Clean-up operation underway after travellers leave Milton Keynes car park - and dump a dog with their rubbish

A clean-up is underway after travellers vacated the car park of Willen Lake in the early hours of this morning - leaving a dog behind with their rubbish,

Around 50 caravans and vehicles had parked illegally on the site on Sunday evening.

One witness said: “It was horrible. I walked past and it was intimidating as dogs were loose and barking, and chasing people, and the kids were nearly as bad.

“I saw some kids shooting catapults at the ducks. One lady warned me to be careful as the kids had been trying to pressure her into buying a dog from them.”

Rob Wood, general manager at Willen Lake said: “We can confirm that a large group of travellers arrived at Willen Lake late on Sunday night. There were around 50 caravans and associated vehicles parked in the North Bay car park.

“The travellers were issued with a land owner’s eviction notice yesterday (Monday) and left Willen Lake of their own volition at around 2am Tuesday morning.

“We are now in the process of clearing up the North Bay car park and it will then reopen to the public.”

A black Patterdale terrier, which was not microchipped, was left at the site and has been collected by the council’s dog warden.

“We have not received any reports of birds or waterfowl being injured.”