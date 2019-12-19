Cleaning company workers volunteer their time to scrub up filthy street signs in Milton Keynes

Caring workers from a professional cleaning company are using their spare time to wipe the grime from street signs all over Milton Keynes.

The seven-man crew from city-based Concept Clean are encouraged by their boss to help out whenever they can.

The crew takes before and after photos of signs they clean

“If they're driving along in one of our vans and see a dirty street sign, they will pull over and give it a clean,” said Concept MD Simon Dodson.

“We think it is important to take a pride in Milton Keynes and to give something back. All the vans are equipped with everything they need to clean signs so it's not difficult,” he added.

“We actively encourage our staff to follow the ethos 'love where you live'"..

Concept Clean, which offers professional cleaning services for commercial and domestic buildings, has also pitched in for free to help remove graffiti all over MK using specialist products carried in the vans.

Before Concept visited

Other good deeds include pressure washing the Salvation Army base at Conniburrow, and even grass cutting and strimming round Central Milton Keynes.

the sign is now gleaning