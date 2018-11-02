Commemorating 100 years since the end of the First World War

The Parks Trust is hosting a commemorative event marking 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The event will be held at MK Rose, Campbell Park in Milton Keynes on Sunday, November 11.

The day will begin at 10.45am with a wreath laying and a two minute silence led by The Cenotaph Trust.

At 6.45pm a short commemorative service with a choir and readings will then be followed at 7pm by the lighting of the Campbell Park beacon and a specially commissioned fire sculpture coordinated by The Parks Trust.

Parking is available at centre:mk car parks (John Lewis end) and visitors can then use the footbridge which leads into the park. This is a free event that is suitable for all ages.

Julie Dawes, events & community engagement manager for The Parks Trust, said: “This year marks 100 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War, and so across the country around 1,200 beacons, including ours in Campbell Park will be lit as part of ‘Battle’s Over’.

"As a further tribute we commissioned a ‘war horse’ fire sculpture which we hope will bring an atmospheric element to the commemorative event. We look forward to welcoming people from across the city to this special occasion.”