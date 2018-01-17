Community funding up for grabs in Milton Keynes

Community groups and charities have until May 15 to apply for support from Affinity Water’s Community Engagement programme.

Applicants can request support for projects that will benefit the local community, the environment, or make life better for the disadvantaged.

Beverley Taylor, chair for the Community Engagement Programme said: “Affinity Water is a community-focused organisation serving local people and we want to be involved in projects which benefit the communities we serve.

“We want as many organisations as possible to have the chance to benefit from this programme and we encourage them to visit our website to apply.”

Applications are open to organisations within the Affinity Water supply area and will be reviewed by a team of people from the company after the closing date of 15 May 2018.

Applications must be for specific projects not general fundraising.

Further information on organisations that have already benefitted, and an application form visit the website: www.affinitywater.co.uk/communityengagement