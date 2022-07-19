Commuter chaos as all trains suspended between Euston and Milton Keynes following trackside fire

Emergency services are dealing with a line side fire caused after 25,000 volt overhead electric cables which power trains came down in Harrow.

As a result, all trains are terminating north of the affected area, at stations such as Milton Keynes and Rugby.

Services in and out of Euston will remain suspended until further notice, say Network Rail.

The heatwave caused cables to come down near the rail track

Specialist Network Rail electrical engineers are assessing the damage caused to the cables and will immediately start the repair once given the all clear by the fire service.

The incident also caused trees to fall on the tracks.

Meanwhile passengers are being advised not to travel at all Britain records its hottest day ever.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South director, said: “As predicted the extreme temperatures have impacted the overhead cables on the West Coast main line and all trains have had to be stopped at Harrow.

Trees came down with the cables on the track

“Please follow our ‘do not travel’ message today as journeys are being severely impacted. Once the emergency services give us the go ahead we’ll work as fast as we can to restore the railway lines. We’re sorry to people impacted and we’re working as fast as we can to get things back up and running.”

Avanti West Coast passengers with tickets dated Monday 18 or Tuesday 19 July who cannot travel are entitled to a full refund via their point of purchase.

Alternatively, their tickets will be valid tomorrow (Wednesday) or Thursday.